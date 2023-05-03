12 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted in Rawalpindi

The police in operations against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 accused on recovery of over five kg charras, 15 liters and three bottles of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The police in operations against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 accused on recovery of over five kg charras, 15 liters and three bottles of liquor.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Patriata, Westridge, Naseerabad, Saddar Baroni and Dhamial police held Tariq, Khadam, Qamar Ismail, Nadeem, Yasin, Rehmanullah, Jahangir, Khanzada Adil, Fahad Jamal and Akash on recovery of 5605 grams charras.

The city police rounded up Safeer Rafique with 15 liters liquor while Cantt police arrested Usman for having three bottles of liquor.

Sadiqabad police in their operation managed to net a proclaimed offender namely Sajjad Hussain wanted in a case.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

The City Police Officer (CPO) directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other outlaws, he added.