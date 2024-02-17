12 drug peddlers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested 12 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that 8kg hashish and 55 liter liquor were seized. The arrested included Afzal, Safdar Shafique, Dilshad, Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Mansab, Ikram, Shahroz, Abdul Sattar, Shabbir, Shahzad and Adil.

Police have registered separate cases against them.