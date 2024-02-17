Open Menu

12 Drug Peddlers Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

12 drug peddlers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested 12 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that 8kg hashish and 55 liter liquor were seized. The arrested included Afzal, Safdar Shafique, Dilshad, Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Mansab, Ikram, Shahroz, Abdul Sattar, Shabbir, Shahzad and Adil.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to ..

Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..

6 minutes ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

14 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

14 hours ago
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

14 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

15 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

15 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan