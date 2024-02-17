12 Drug Peddlers Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The district police arrested 12 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours.
A police report said that 8kg hashish and 55 liter liquor were seized. The arrested included Afzal, Safdar Shafique, Dilshad, Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Mansab, Ikram, Shahroz, Abdul Sattar, Shabbir, Shahzad and Adil.
Police have registered separate cases against them.
Recent Stories
Haris always ready for Pakistan, Shaheen reacts to termination of his central co ..
Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Paramedics Day rally held10 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with 800 kites20 minutes ago
-
Special police squads to check kite flying, firing20 minutes ago
-
15th death anniversary of Urdu poet Shabnam Romani observed50 minutes ago
-
Murree snowfall forecast; all departments put on high alert2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Diabetes Screening held in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Three suspects held injured during police encounter in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in KP2 hours ago
-
Five shopkeepers fined2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 18 kite sellers, bootleggers with 326 liquor bottles, 700 kites2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 363 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 13 accused2 hours ago