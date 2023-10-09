Open Menu

12 Drug Peddlers Netted With 14 Kg Charras

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 12 accused on recovery of over 14 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held a female drug smuggler and recovered 2600 grams charras while Rawat police netted Rehan for having 2440 grams charras.

Bani police arrested Usman, Pitras and Aneel and recovered 3540 grams charras from their possession.

Rattaamral, Airport, Naseerabad, City and Taxila police nabbed Haseeb, Sher Ali, Abdul Rafih, Sajid, Imran, Tanveer and Kashif and recovered 5497 grams charras and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

