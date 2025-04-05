12 Drug Suppliers Arrested With Over 27 Kg Of Hashish
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the crackdown against drug dealers according to the drug-free vision of Chief Minister’s Punjab on Saturday, netted 12 big drug smugglers, including a lady suspect with more than 27 kilograms of charas.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Saddar Beroni Police nabbed an accused Shabir and recovered 4 kg 200 grams of hashish from him.
Ratta Amral Police recovered 3 kg 600 grams of hashish from the accused, Tayyab and 2 kg 200 grams of hashish from Abdul Shakoor.
Similarly, RA Bazar Police nabbed the lady smuggler Alina Batool and recovered 3 kg of hashish from her, while 3 kg 600 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused Jahangir.
Pirwadhai Police arrested Akash and recovered 1 kg 800 grams of Charas.
Newtown Police recovered 1 kg 650 grams of hashish from the accused Ali Shah Rubin, while Wah Cantt Police nabbed Waris Khan and recovered 1 kg 700 grams of hashish from him.
Saddar Wah Police recovered 1 kg 800 grams of hashish from the accused Akram alias Toka.
Similarly, Sadiqabad Police recovered 1 kg 530 grams of hashish from the accused, Afzal Hussain.
Taxila Police recovered 1 kg 450 grams of hashish from the accused Alam Zeb, while Kahuta Police arrested the accused Ahmed Ali and recovered 1 kg 100 grams of hashish from him.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Transformer sparking causes fire7 minutes ago
-
Naib Tehsildar Bhimbar suspended for dereliction of duties7 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in nearby village in Nawabshah7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Democracy7 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in Chiniot police encounter7 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot assigns targets for cleaner, more beautiful district7 minutes ago
-
12 drug suppliers arrested with over 27 kg of hashish7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry47 minutes ago
-
Police encounter in Kohat leaves robbery gang leader dead57 minutes ago
-
A bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri1 hour ago
-
Murderer received death sentence in shooting case1 hour ago
-
Two brothers injured in accident1 hour ago