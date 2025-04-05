12 drug suppliers arrested with over 27 kg of hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the crackdown against drug dealers according to the drug-free vision of Chief Minister’s Punjab on Saturday, netted 12 big drug smugglers, including a lady suspect with more than 27 kilograms of charas.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Saddar Beroni Police nabbed an accused Shabir and recovered 4 kg 200 grams of hashish from him.

Ratta Amral Police recovered 3 kg 600 grams of hashish from the accused, Tayyab and 2 kg 200 grams of hashish from Abdul Shakoor.

Similarly, RA Bazar Police nabbed the lady smuggler Alina Batool and recovered 3 kg of hashish from her, while 3 kg 600 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused Jahangir.

Pirwadhai Police arrested Akash and recovered 1 kg 800 grams of Charas.

Newtown Police recovered 1 kg 650 grams of hashish from the accused Ali Shah Rubin, while Wah Cantt Police nabbed Waris Khan and recovered 1 kg 700 grams of hashish from him.

Saddar Wah Police recovered 1 kg 800 grams of hashish from the accused Akram alias Toka.

Similarly, Sadiqabad Police recovered 1 kg 530 grams of hashish from the accused, Afzal Hussain.

Taxila Police recovered 1 kg 450 grams of hashish from the accused Alam Zeb, while Kahuta Police arrested the accused Ahmed Ali and recovered 1 kg 100 grams of hashish from him.