12 falcon hunters apprehended

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A team of wildlife department arrested 12 falcon hunters who hunted them illegally in two separate raids in Rangpur police station limits.

The team consisted of In charge special raid Nawaz Bhutta, wildlife inspectors, Altaf Ahmed, M.

Iqbal, Hussain Raza Shah, and game watcher Rana Noor Muhammad appeared 12 falcon hunters.

It also imposed a fine of Rs, 162,000 on them.

The hunters were also challened and handed over to asst director wildlife, said official sources.