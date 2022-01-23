UrduPoint.com

12 Families Trapped In Snowfall Recovered In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

12 families trapped in snowfall recovered in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration of North Waziristan Sunday recovered 12 families trapped in snowfall on the main road of Razmak and shifted them to safe places.

In a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, the Emergency Response Team has been clearing the road blockades in snow-hit areas of the district with heavy machinery and retrieved 12 families that were trapped due to snowfall.

An alert was issued to all the departments concerned for taking preemptive measures to avert snow-related mishaps across the district, the DC said.

Roads are now clear and open for light vehicles whereas the teams of district administration and police jawans are spraying de-icing salt to ensure unimpeded traffic flow.

DC also advised people, particularly tourists, to avoid unnecessary travel in snowbound and landslide-prone areas during the prevailing weather conditions and observe caution as roads were slippery.

