12 farmers booked for water theft in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police booked 12 farmers for stealing canal water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : The police booked 12 farmers for stealing canal water.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said that a team of the irrigation department led by SDO Riaz ul Haq conducted surprise checking in Chak No.

88-JB and found 12 farmers including Akbar, Basharat Ali, Anwaarul Haq, Sharif, Sarwar, Bashir Ahmad, Tariq, Imran involved in canal water theft.

The Thikriwala police, on the complaint of SDO, registered a case against the accused farmers under section 430 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).