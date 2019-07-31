UrduPoint.com
12 Farmers Booked For Water Theft In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : The police booked 12 farmers for stealing canal water.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said that a team of the irrigation department led by SDO Riaz ul Haq conducted surprise checking in Chak No.

88-JB and found 12 farmers including Akbar, Basharat Ali, Anwaarul Haq, Sharif, Sarwar, Bashir Ahmad, Tariq, Imran involved in canal water theft.

The Thikriwala police, on the complaint of SDO, registered a case against the accused farmers under section 430 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

