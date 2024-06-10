12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

Balochni police have registered a case against 12 farmers on charge of setting forest area ablaze near Chak 54/R-B

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Balochni police have registered a case against 12 farmers on charge of setting forest area ablaze near Chak 54/R-B.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Imran Khan, an official of Forest Department, filed a complaint, contending that 12 farmers including Bashir, Abdul Shakoor, etc.

put forest area on fire and caused severe damage to the trees as the accused wanted to illegally occupy the forest area.

When the staff of Forest department prohibited them from grabbing the land, the accused hurled threats of dire consequences besides producing severe resistance.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused who were still at large, he added.