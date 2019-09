Police arrested twelve accused farmers for stealing water from a local canal for irrigating their fields near village Sokan Wind, Pasrur tehsil here Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Police arrested twelve accused farmers for stealing water from a local canal for irrigating their fields near village Sokan Wind, Pasrur tehsil here Saturday.

Police said that accused Nasir, Iqbal, Bashir, Ghulam Hussain, Naseer Ahmed, Khalid, Allah Rakha, Muhammad Bakhash, Suhail, Imran, Naveed and Salman were arrested after registering separate cases against them.