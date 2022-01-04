12 fertilizer dealers black listed in Multan division

Divisional administration black listed 12 fertilizer dealers found keeping illegal stock for earning extra profit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Divisional administration black listed 12 fertilizer dealers found keeping illegal stock for earning extra profit.

This was informed by officials while briefing the Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed, here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to fertilizer market to explore problems of the farmers.

The Commissioner observed that the government was trying to provide smooth supply of fertilizer to all farmers.

The fertilizers was being provided on recommended prices, said commissioner.

The officials informed that 1099 raids were carried out in a week across the division to curb fertilizer stockpiling in which nine dealers were arrested.

Similarly, the raiding teams also seized 17,620 Urea bags from the dealers during the raids. Commissioner also remarked that complete physical verification of all dealers in Multan division was being done.