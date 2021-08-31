UrduPoint.com

12 Fireworks, Counterfeit Products Dealers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The District Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 12 fireworks and counterfeit products dealers during a crackdown conducted in Nankari Bazaar and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items and fake products of different renowned brands from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Ganjmandi Police arrested fireworks dealers namely Riaz Ali, Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Anjum, Muhammad Sikandar, Shahrukh Ali, Javed, Mazhar and Asif Iqbal.

Police also recovered ample quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

Meanwhile, four other accused namely Bilal, Ijaz, Kashif Tariq and Zia were also sent behind the bars as they were allegedly involved in illegal business of counterfeit products.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated performance of Gunjmandi police and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.

