UrduPoint.com

12 Flour Dealers Penalized In Kohat Division; Rs 268,000 Fine Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

12 flour dealers penalized in Kohat division; Rs 268,000 fine imposed

As per the directives of Commissioner Kohat division, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the district administrations in all five districts of the division on Monday started monitoring flour supply to people and penalized 12 flour dealers and imposed Rs 268,000 fine on several others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :As per the directives of Commissioner Kohat division, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the district administrations in all five districts of the division on Monday started monitoring flour supply to people and penalized 12 flour dealers and imposed Rs 268,000 fine on several others.

The mill owners were strictly instructed to ensure the availability of government flour at the subsidised rate in all cases for benefitting the poor people from the initiative.

In Kohat district, four flour mills were inspected and 26 flour dealers were checked, in which a fine of Rs. 5,000 was imposed on one shopkeeper while the permits of three were cancelled.

Similarly, a flour mill in Karak district was with fined Rs 20,000 and 27 shops were inspected, wherein four shopkeepers were fined Rs 93,000 and FIRs were registered against the four.

Three flour mills were checked in Orkarzai district and their functioning was found satisfactory. Apart from this, 23 shops were checked, wherein two were fined Rs. 15,000. Three flour mills were also checked in the Hangu district, in which one flour mill was fined Rs 2,000 while one was sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram inspected one flour mill and seven flour dealers. Similarly, a total of 12 flour mills and 83 flour dealers were checked in Kohat Division and a fine of Rs 135,000 was imposed while permits of three dealers were cancelled, one shop was sealed and FIR was lodged against four shopkeepers.

Commissioner Kohat Mahmood Aslam Wazir directed that the hoarders and wholesalers should be dealt with strictly. He assured that the operation would continue in the Kohat division until the flour crisis ends.

Related Topics

Poor Fine Hangu Kohat Karak FIR All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Dozens of accounts being operated from India to de ..

Dozens of accounts being operated from India to defame Pakistani artists

4 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

UVAS arranges Entrepreneurial Gala

21 minutes ago
 Oath Taking Ceremony & Dinner of Vets Care Club ar ..

Oath Taking Ceremony & Dinner of Vets Care Club arranges at UVAS

22 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Meets Dr. Noura Al-Rashoud, the ..

Secretary-General Meets Dr. Noura Al-Rashoud, the Executive Director of the OIC ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs DG visits Inland Customs Centers, re ..

Dubai Customs DG visits Inland Customs Centers, reviews progress

28 minutes ago
 AC seals illegal housing society around Dhamtoor b ..

AC seals illegal housing society around Dhamtoor bypass road

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.