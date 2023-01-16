12 flour dealers penalized in Kohat division; Rs 268,000 fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :As per the directives of Commissioner Kohat division, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, the district administrations in all five districts of the division on Monday started monitoring flour supply to people and penalized 12 flour dealers and imposed Rs 268,000 fine on several others.

The mill owners were strictly instructed to ensure the availability of government flour at the subsidised rate in all cases for benefitting the poor people from the initiative.

In Kohat district, four flour mills were inspected and 26 flour dealers were checked, in which a fine of Rs. 5,000 was imposed on one shopkeeper while the permits of three were cancelled.

Similarly, a flour mill in Karak district was with fined Rs 20,000 and 27 shops were inspected, wherein four shopkeepers were fined Rs 93,000 and FIRs were registered against the four.

Three flour mills were checked in Orkarzai district and their functioning was found satisfactory. Apart from this, 23 shops were checked, wherein two were fined Rs. 15,000. Three flour mills were also checked in the Hangu district, in which one flour mill was fined Rs 2,000 while one was sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram inspected one flour mill and seven flour dealers. Similarly, a total of 12 flour mills and 83 flour dealers were checked in Kohat Division and a fine of Rs 135,000 was imposed while permits of three dealers were cancelled, one shop was sealed and FIR was lodged against four shopkeepers.

Commissioner Kohat Mahmood Aslam Wazir directed that the hoarders and wholesalers should be dealt with strictly. He assured that the operation would continue in the Kohat division until the flour crisis ends.