12 food centres imposed Rs 130,000 fine over SOPs violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 12 food centres were fined Rs 130,000 for serving indoor food items in violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Friday.

According to official sources, AC City Ayub Bukhari, along with his team, visited different markets for checking implementation of corona SOPs and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Ferzand Hotel.

The team also imposed Rs 10,000 fine each on Mehr Hotel, Zahid Tikka, Hafiz Tikka, Al-Makkah Hotel, Al-Kausar Ice-bar, and Chirag Hotel.

One-dollar shop, Desi Chai and Imdadia Sweets were fined Rs 12,000 each while Yadgar Ice-bar and Bhatti Food were fined Rs 5,000 each.