12 Food Joints Penalized

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

12 food joints penalized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on twelve food points over violation of authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 122,000 on 12 food outlets over violation.

Meanwhile, PFA teams discarded 149 liters of subpar cold drinks and 16 kg gheeand 8 kg substandard spices and 7 kg unhygienic sweets.

More Stories From Pakistan

