12 food joints penalized:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fines on 12 food points and four milk suppliers over adulteration in the division.

According to the press release issued by PFA,the food safety teams checked various food units in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 133,000 on 12 food outlets over violation in the division.

Meanwhile, the team imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on four milk-suppliers for mixing unhygienic ingredients in the milk in the city.

PFA teams discarded 75 liters adulterated milk, 35 liters of sub par cold drinks and 05 kg snacks while warning notices were also issued to 94 food outlets for minor irregularities in the division.