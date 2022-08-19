UrduPoint.com

12 Food Outlets Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 12 food points over violations of law.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at four sweets, four chicken, three grocery shops and one departmental store in the division.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 187,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, unavailability of records and adulteration.

The teams also served notices to 57 owners of food points for selling sub-standardand hygienic foods.

