12 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 12 food points over violating rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at restaurants, bakeries, shops and food outlets besides imposing a fine of Rs 172,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and ignoring previous notices.

Meanwhile, food safety teams also shut down production units of three sweet shops, threewater plants and a grinding unit.