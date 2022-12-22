12 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed fines on 12 food points for violating rules of the Authority in the division.

According to PFA spokesman, food safety teams headed by deputy director operation Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected 5 stores, 3 milk shops, 2 chicken shops, a grinding unit and a water plant unit in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 199,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-standard milk storage.

On a tip-off, the PFA team raided at an oil manufacturing unit in service colony and seized 210 liters oil prepared by animal's fats and remains, A case has been got registered against two persons.

The team also stopped the production of a pickle factory on violation and seized 200 kg sub-standard pickle and chemical drums.

The PFA team discarded 52 liters milk, 17 kg spices, 8 liters cold drinksand 06 kg sweets.