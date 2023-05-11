UrduPoint.com

12 Fresh Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 11:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Health officials on Thursday said that 12 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.55 percent while 10 patients were in critical condition.

One death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Karachi while 2,196 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added. He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant ofthe Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

