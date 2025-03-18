12 Fugitives Held
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Police claimed to have apprehended at least ten proclaimed offenders (POs) and two court absconders during operations across the district.
According to the police spokesperson, operations against drug dealers and liquor sellers led to the seizure of 14.5 kilograms of cannabis, 145 liters of alcohol, and 240 liters of raw liquor.
Police also recovered a two 30-bore pistols and a carbine along with ammunition after arresting seven suspects during the operation. Some 24 suspected individuals were taken into custody for investigation, and over 47 motorcycles were seized under section 550 of the PPC, it said.
Through the E-Police Post system, authorities checked 2,604 individuals and 4,870 vehicles, recovering seven stolen motorcycles, added the spokesman. DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmad stated that the police would continue their operations against drug dealers and criminals with an iron hand.
He urged citizens to report any crimes to the police helpline or the nearest police station, assuring them that the identity of informants would remain confidential.
