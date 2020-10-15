12 gamblers arrested

The police on Thursday arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 8,500 and four motorcycles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 8,500 and four motorcycles.

A spokesman for the police said Urban Area police conducted raids in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested Adil Zaheer, Muhammad Ilyas,Muhammad Kashif, MuhammadShahbaz, Yaqoob, Farid Khan, Bilal, Asif, Hamza, Shehzad, Qaisar and Ahtisham.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.