UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Gamblers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:31 PM

12 gamblers arrested

The police on Thursday arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 8,500 and four motorcycles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 8,500 and four motorcycles.

A spokesman for the police said Urban Area police conducted raids in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested Adil Zaheer, Muhammad Ilyas,Muhammad Kashif, MuhammadShahbaz, Yaqoob, Farid Khan, Bilal, Asif, Hamza, Shehzad, Qaisar and Ahtisham.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

20 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

22 minutes ago

Infinix Zero 8 – The Nightscape Legend is offici ..

29 minutes ago

Global stocks tank on tightening virus restriction ..

4 minutes ago

Abid Malhi’s arrest: CCPO orders to arrest SP CI ..

1 hour ago

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Naval Chief ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.