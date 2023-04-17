12 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 24,200 and five mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Shan, Khizr Iqbal, Waqas, Rizwan Allah, Zubair Khan, Muhammad Dilawar, Bilal Khan, Naqash Khurshid, Hamza, Azhar, and Amjad.

Waris Khan police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team adding gambling was the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Strict actions against gamblers will continue, he added.