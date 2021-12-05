12 gamblers arrested for cockfighting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested twelve gamblers over cockfighting and recovered Rs 26,200, 12 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

While 07 motorcycles were also seized by the police.

The arrested suspects include Hamza, Tariq, Asim, Arshad, Israr, Babar, Amar Khan, Yasir, Ramzan, Abdul Hameed, Mohammad Azeem and Omar Raza.

The arrest of other fugitives was underway.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them ad legal action was initiated against the accused. Action against the accused was taken by SHO Rawat and his team.

SP Saddar Division appreciated the performance of police team and said that gambling is the root cause of crime.