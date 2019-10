(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Jhang Bazaar police have arrested 12 alleged gamblers and recovered Rs 15,000 stake money from them.

Police spokesperson said here Saturday that a police team raided a gambling den and arrested Ali Raza and 11 others.

A case has been registered.