Open Menu

12 Gamblers Arrested In RA Bazaar Area

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

12 gamblers arrested in RA Bazaar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The RA Bazaar Police on Wednesday caught 12 accused red-handed while gambling on playing cards with the amount at stake.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused included Abu Bakr, Abdul Khaliq, Omar, Azad, Adnan, Bilal, Taha Sajid, Saleh, Zain, Ahmed, Sunil and Zafar.

Besides the bet amount of Rs 15,660, three mobile phones, cards and two motorcycles were also seized from the spot.

Recent Stories

 

 

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

10 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

25 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

40 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

40 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

55 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

1 hour ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

2 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan