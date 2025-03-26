12 gamblers arrested in RA Bazaar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The RA Bazaar Police on Wednesday caught 12 accused red-handed while gambling on playing cards with the amount at stake.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused included Abu Bakr, Abdul Khaliq, Omar, Azad, Adnan, Bilal, Taha Sajid, Saleh, Zain, Ahmed, Sunil and Zafar.

Besides the bet amount of Rs 15,660, three mobile phones, cards and two motorcycles were also seized from the spot.