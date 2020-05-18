UrduPoint.com
12 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:02 PM

The police on Monday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up twelve gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 10,400, 4 mobile phones from their possessio

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The police on Monday in ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up twelve gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 10,400, 4 mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that Cantt Police, on a tip off, raided in various areas in its jurisdiction and arrested twelve gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Muhammad Abrar, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shahid, Amir Shah, Muhammad Akram, Muneer Hussain, Liaquat, Gulfam Nadeem, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Yousuf.

The police registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

