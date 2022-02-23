12 gamblers arrested; Rs 16,000 stake money recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 16,000 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Rattamral Police arrested 12 gamblers identified as Noor, Amir, Zahoor, Shahzaib, Amjad, Shamraiz, Nair, Safeer, Imran, Jahangir, Waqar and Kashif who were allegedly involved in betting.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.