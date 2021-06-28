UrduPoint.com
12 Gamblers Arrested; Rs 53,410 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:34 PM

Banni police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 53,410 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Banni police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 53,410 cash stake money, 10 mobile phones, two 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up 12 gamblers namely Muhammad Mudassir, Dilawar Khan, Usman Sabir, Mudassir Mubashir, Arslan, Abdul Haq, Shahzad, JabbarulHaq, Arbaz, Sarfraz alias Anavia, Naseer Khan and Akbar Khan allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police, Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed themto continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

