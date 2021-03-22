12 gamblers betting on partridge fighting arrested

District police on Monday arrested 12 gamblers betting on partridge fighting, money and partridges taken into custody

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) ::District police on Monday arrested 12 gamblers betting on partridge fighting, money and partridges taken into custody.

The Police team on a tip off raided on a house where gamblers betting on partridge fighting in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, Muhammad Afzal warned the gamblers that action will be taken against them according to law.