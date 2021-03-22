UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Gamblers Betting On Partridge Fighting Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:11 PM

12 gamblers betting on partridge fighting arrested

District police on Monday arrested 12 gamblers betting on partridge fighting, money and partridges taken into custody

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) ::District police on Monday arrested 12 gamblers betting on partridge fighting, money and partridges taken into custody.

The Police team on a tip off raided on a house where gamblers betting on partridge fighting in the jurisdiction of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, Muhammad Afzal warned the gamblers that action will be taken against them according to law.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Money

Recent Stories

Record of $1.5m paid to Broadsheet is missing, rep ..

13 minutes ago

Disable persons can play positive role in society: ..

2 minutes ago

Algeria issues 'terrorism' warrants for exiled act ..

2 minutes ago

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur condemns Kashmiri Youth kil ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Says Commission Found No Increased Ris ..

2 minutes ago

50 workers of Jeay Sindh groups return to mainstre ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.