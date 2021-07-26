12 gamblers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Cantonment police claimed on Monday to have arrested twelve gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Sultan Colony and arrested 12 gamblers red-handed while gambling on playing cards and recovered stake money of Rs 70,500 from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Babir Ali, Wajid Ali, Sajid Saleem, Hashir Nadeem,Saim, Asim and others.

A case has been registered against the accused.