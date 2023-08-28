Open Menu

12 Gamblers Held During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 06:02 PM

12 gamblers held during raid

Police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 28,200, 11 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 28,200, 11 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

Gujjar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Ilyas, Zulfikar, Abdul Rauf, Mozad, Nasir, Yaqub, Abdul Samad, Mehraban, Mehboob, Rauf, Irfan and Tawheed Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and added the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished. He said the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress Nasir Saddar Money All From

Recent Stories

Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to FIA in Cipher case

5 minutes ago
 DC visits hospital, orders quality treatment to pa ..

DC visits hospital, orders quality treatment to patients

51 seconds ago
 Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seize ..

Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seized

52 seconds ago
 DPO checks performance of Malazai police station

DPO checks performance of Malazai police station

54 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting to address Suki Kinari Transmis ..

ADC chairs meeting to address Suki Kinari Transmission Line Project issues

55 seconds ago
 CM Domki hails Olympian Arshad for wining silver m ..

CM Domki hails Olympian Arshad for wining silver medal

57 seconds ago
Abu Dhabi Customs completes staff accommodation pr ..

Abu Dhabi Customs completes staff accommodation project in Al Ghuwaifat worth AE ..

21 minutes ago
 FESCO chief inaugurates Rs 352.812m power projects ..

FESCO chief inaugurates Rs 352.812m power projects

4 minutes ago
 China on Basketball World Cup brink after stunning ..

China on Basketball World Cup brink after stunning loss

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges modern knowledge acquisition by ..

Commissioner urges modern knowledge acquisition by youth

4 minutes ago
 CM GB chairs Apex Committee meeting, reviews law & ..

CM GB chairs Apex Committee meeting, reviews law & order situation

4 minutes ago
 IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal a ..

IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence in Thoshakhana ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan