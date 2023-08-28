12 gamblers held during raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 28,200, 11 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

Gujjar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Ilyas, Zulfikar, Abdul Rauf, Mozad, Nasir, Yaqub, Abdul Samad, Mehraban, Mehboob, Rauf, Irfan and Tawheed Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and added the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished. He said the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law.