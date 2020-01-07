UrduPoint.com
12 Gamblers Held In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested 12 gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession here at Tibba Chandia.

According to Saddar Police Station sources on Tuesday,the team conducted raid at gambling den and arrested 12 gamblers.The team also recovered stake money,five wrist watches,eight mobile phones from their possession. The police registered case against them and started probe.

