12 gamblers netted during raids at different gambling dens in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Attock police on Sunday netted as many as 12 people gambling during raids at three different gambling dens during the successful crackdown against the gambling mafia in the limits of Hazro and Attock Saddar Police stations, respectively.

According to police sources, Attock Khurd Police raided a gambling den and arrested six people red-handed while gambling.

Similarly, Hazro Police raided a gambling den and also arrested six people while they were gambling. Gambling tools and bet money worth millions of rupees were also seized during the raids.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested persons and were sent behind the bars.