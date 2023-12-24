12 gamblers held with stake money

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during the crackdown.

According to details, SHO Seetal Marri police station Khalid Hussain along with his team raided and arrested 12 gamblers.

The police have also recovered Rs 20,000 stake money from their possession. Police have registered cases against the gamblers.