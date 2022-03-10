12 gangs busted, looted valuables recovered in Feb

Police have busted 12 gangs and arrested 41 criminals of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of over Rs 4.5 million from their possession during the last month of February

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have busted 12 gangs and arrested 41 criminals of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of over Rs 4.5 million from their possession during the last month of February.

According to police spokesman, the police have traced 96 cases from the arrested criminals of the gangs including nine of murder, 17 of attempt to murder, 18 of robbery, 11 of rape, 21 of kidnapping, 27 of theft and 22 of vehicle theft during the last month.

Police have registered 108 cases against illegal weapon holders and arrested 112 criminals while recovered seven guns, two rifles, 92 pistols and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have also been registered against 212 drugs puddings and unearthed six distilleries besides recovering 29 kg Hashish and 4650 liter liquor during the last month.

Police have apprehended 157 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 254,750 and gambling material from them while 120 kite sellers were also arrested with 7390 kites and chemical thread, A spokesman added.

Meanwhile, 355 proclaimed offenders and 235 court absconders have also been arrested during the last month, police sources said and added that 26 abducted persons have been arrested during the last month.