12 gangsters held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) -:Jarranwala division police claimed on Friday to have arrested 12 gangsters and recovered looted items worth Rs 4.5 million from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, SP Jarranwala Town Tariq Sukhera said that the outlaws were wanted by Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Phool Nagar police.

He said that stolen motorcycles and illicit weapons had been recovered from their possession.

The criminals were identified as Ashfaq, Riaz, Mohsin, Ansar, Khuram, Arasala, Malik, Razaq, Abdul Majeed, Sarfraz and two others.

The CPO announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for raiding police teams.