12 Governor House Staffers Win Umrah Tickets Through Ballot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has congratulated the twelve lucky staffers for winning tickets to perform Umrah through a ballot held at the Governor’s House here on Friday.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Patron in Chief APTMA Gohar Ijaz and Olympian Arshad Nadeem conducted the ballot. Javelinist Arshad Nadeem picked the ballots and announced the Names of the winners.
Originally six winners were to be picked for the Umrah but the number was raised to twelve on the intervention of Patron in Chief APTMA, former caretaker Federal minister Gohar Ijaz.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hailed the philanthropic work of businessman Gohar Ijaz, adding that the twelve people will travel to the holy lands in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah due to the kind intervention of Gohar Ijaz.
Former federal minister Gohar Ijaz also announced to start daily meals for the children of the government school at the Governor’s House Lahore besides setting up a ‘dialysis center’ at the backward tehsil of Attock.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swat Police nab 3 TTP terrorists behind deadly Police post bombing2 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee irked over non formation of Zakat Council12 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader submits requisition to convene PA session12 minutes ago
-
Media must uphold rule of law, judiciary's sanctity: KPC President12 minutes ago
-
PPP leader accuses KP CM of crossing constitutional limits12 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on victory in NA-171 bye election22 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC dismisses bail plea of co-accused22 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding performance of district departments22 minutes ago
-
Sindh education department directs private schools in Hyderabad to cooperate with anti-polio campaig ..22 minutes ago
-
Mother kills daughter before committing suicide22 minutes ago
-
Next 2 months critical for dengue, polio control efforts, warn health ministers22 minutes ago
-
Ayaz declares Parliament Lodges as sub-jail for SIC MNAs22 minutes ago