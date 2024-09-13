12 governor house staffers win Umrah tickets through ballot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has congratulated the twelve lucky staffers for winning tickets to perform Umrah through a ballot held at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Patron in Chief APTMA Gohar Ijaz and Olympian Arshad Nadeem conducted the ballot. Javelinist Arshad Nadeem picked the ballots and announced the Names of the winners.

Originally six winners were to be picked for the Umrah but the number was raised to twelve on the intervention of Patron in Chief APTMA, former caretaker Federal minister Gohar Ijaz.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hailed the philanthropic work of businessman Gohar Ijaz, adding that the twelve people will travel to the holy lands in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah due to the kind intervention of Gohar Ijaz.

Former federal minister Gohar Ijaz also announced to start daily meals for the children of the government school at the Governor’s House Lahore besides setting up a ‘dialysis center’ at the backward tehsil of Attock.