Open Menu

12 Govt Deptt Owes Rs 7.436mln Of PESCO

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM

12 Govt deptt owes Rs 7.436mln of PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday released Names of 12 government departments defaulters of Rs 7.436 million electricity bills.

According to official data, public food laboratory was found defaulter of over Rs 270,000, provincial anti-corruption more than 700,000, nursing colleges 700,000, human rights office 300,000, women hostel Rs 649,000, DG Excise and Taxation Rs 134,4000, Public Health Engineering Rs 840,000, forensic laboratory Rs 1900,000, Afghan Commissionerate Rs 600,000 and office of the Fall Manager Rs 153,000.

The spokesman of PESCO said here that on the instructions of Interior Ministry, a joint task force of PESCO and FIA conducted crackdowns against defaulter public entities and disconnected power supply.

He said that initially public food laboratory paid Rs 150,000, Directorate of Human Rights Rs 153,000, office of Fall Manager KP Rs 153,000, Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Rs170,000 and forensic lab paid Rs 1.1million after which the power supply restored to theses departments.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Ministry Electricity Company Federal Investigation Agency Women Government Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

11 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

11 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

12 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

12 hours ago
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

12 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

12 hours ago
 Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

12 hours ago
 Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Co ..

Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country

12 hours ago
 Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insuffici ..

Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM

12 hours ago
 Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for worke ..

Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan