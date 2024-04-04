12 Govt deptt owes Rs 7.436mln of PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday released Names of 12 government departments defaulters of Rs 7.436 million electricity bills.

According to official data, public food laboratory was found defaulter of over Rs 270,000, provincial anti-corruption more than 700,000, nursing colleges 700,000, human rights office 300,000, women hostel Rs 649,000, DG Excise and Taxation Rs 134,4000, Public Health Engineering Rs 840,000, forensic laboratory Rs 1900,000, Afghan Commissionerate Rs 600,000 and office of the Fall Manager Rs 153,000.

The spokesman of PESCO said here that on the instructions of Interior Ministry, a joint task force of PESCO and FIA conducted crackdowns against defaulter public entities and disconnected power supply.

He said that initially public food laboratory paid Rs 150,000, Directorate of Human Rights Rs 153,000, office of Fall Manager KP Rs 153,000, Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Rs170,000 and forensic lab paid Rs 1.1million after which the power supply restored to theses departments.

