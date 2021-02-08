12 govt officers removed from service under Harassment Act 2010: Ombudsperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Ombudsperson Punjab Rukhsana Gillani on Monday said that her office ordered the removal of twelve officers/officials from service under Harassment Act 2010.

According to handout, Rukhsana Gillani said that workplace harassment had always challenged the autocracy of females as a workforce. "To revitalize the energies of these 51 percent of the population ought to be the main agenda of every organization", she said.

She further said that a huge number of cases of harassment were received during the year of 2020, which were an alarming though a positive sign that at least women were no more afraid of anyone and having serious concerns about their safety at workplace.

She mentioned that after conducting detailed inquiries, fulfilling all legal aspects of received cases and multiple hearings from both sides, the Ombudsperson Punjab took action against the government officers/officials involved in harassment.

While discussing the details of these cases, she said that an application was received by a lady veterinary officer working in Livestock Department Punjab against a grade-20 officer. The accused was habitual of using abusive language with his subordinate female staff. On one event, he ordered females to come well prepared and in good-looking dress, so that Ministers, VIP's visiting the seminar may be pleased. When all the female staff refused to take his orders, just to manipulate them he closed the daycare centre which was working smoothly. Another subordinate lady was given hard duty just few weeks before her expected delivery, she suffered miscarriage.

On the complaint of two lady officers, the inquiry was conducted and after cross examining the viewpoints and all the evidences received from both sides the officer was found guilty of harassment and he was awarded the penalty of removal from service by the Ombudsperson Punjab.

In another case, Rukhsana Gillani said that director Agriculture department Punjab was compulsorily retired from service by Ombudsperson. The accused was recently promoted as Director in 2020.

He became interested too much in all subordinate ladies especially officers of 17 scales. He repeatedly contacted them through telephone and invited to attend meeting during coronavirus days in his office.

He was calling them "sweet girl " "angry young bachelor". Ladies working in remote cities were invited to attend training during corona days; training was arranged for only few selected ladies.

Thereafter, the officer directed all young ladies to attend meeting at Murree alongwith night stay. All the ladies were also directed to join his personal WhatsApp group; unethical talks, information and jokes were shared on WhatsApp, and it was directed that no one can leave the group.

When all the ladies refused to fulfill his desires, he threatened to spoil their ACRs etc; finally four ladies jointly lodged complaint against the accused and proved their allegations through documents, audio andvideo recording; finally the Ombudsperson convicted the accused and awarded him punishment ofcompulsory retirement.