12 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 07:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 12 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 12 beggars including 9 males and 3 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand, whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

