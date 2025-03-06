12 head constables promoted to ASI rank in Hazara Region

A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee Thursday chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, was held to review promotions within the police department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee Thursday chaired by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, was held to review promotions within the police department.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Mansehra Syed Ikhlaq Hussain Shah, Office Superintendent Nazakat Khan, Police Support Officer (PSO) Muhammad Javed, and Establishment In charge Dilawar.

During the proceedings, 16 inter-qualified head constables from the Hazara region were considered for promotion.

Following a detailed assessment, 12 officers were elevated to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) after meeting the departmental criteria.

The remaining officers were advised to fulfill the necessary requirements.

On the occasion, DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti extended his congratulations to the promoted officers and their families.

He emphasized that with their new ranks, their responsibilities have increased, urging them to perform their duties with utmost dedication, integrity, and professionalism.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of citizens, protecting their lives and property, and upholding justice.

The DIG further highlighted that the newly promoted officers must work diligently to enhance the reputation of the police force.

He encouraged them to use their expertise for the benefit of both the department and the public, reaffirming the commitment of law enforcement to serve with honesty and dedication.