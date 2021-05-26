12 held, 5 housing societies sealed over by-laws violations

The Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Building Directorate on Wednesday sealed five housing societies and arrested 12 persons over violation of building by-laws at the area of Bharakahu

A grand operation was conducted against illegal construction at various areas of Bharakahu, including Chattar, Phulgran and Simly Dam Road, said a news release.

The authority also sealed four plazas and one apartment for carrying out construction without obtaining no objection certificates from the Federal apex agency.

The CDA continued taking actions against the violations of building by-laws and layout plan.The action was taken after serving prior notices to the owners of buildings and housing societies.

Meanwhile, in an anti-encroachment drive in the area of Bari Imam, the authority demolished several restaurants and illegal shops. The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat provided magisterial cover.