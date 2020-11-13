12 held during crackdown against criminals, drug pushers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 12 accused during the last 24 hours in a massive crackdown against drug pushers and criminals across the city and recovered narcotics and wine from them, a police spokesman Friday said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed directed all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niazi including Koral police station SHO Inspector Asjad Mehmood , ASI Muhammad Rasheed along with others.

The team successfully apprehended a bootlegger Asad Mehmood from Burma Stop and recovered 72 wine bottles from him.

Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested a bootleggers namely Muhammad Aamir and recovered four wine bottles and four tin beer from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug peddler namely Yaseen and recovered 550 gram heroine from him, While police team also arrested two professional Alm-Seekers namely Ghulam Muhammad and Aamir.

During special checking in the whole city, police teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.