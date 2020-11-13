UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals, Drug Pushers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

12 held during crackdown against criminals, drug pushers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 12 accused during the last 24 hours in a massive crackdown against drug pushers and criminals across the city and recovered narcotics and wine from them, a police spokesman Friday said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed directed all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niazi including Koral police station SHO Inspector Asjad Mehmood , ASI Muhammad Rasheed along with others.

The team successfully apprehended a bootlegger Asad Mehmood from Burma Stop and recovered 72 wine bottles from him.

Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested a bootleggers namely Muhammad Aamir and recovered four wine bottles and four tin beer from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug peddler namely Yaseen and recovered 550 gram heroine from him, While police team also arrested two professional Alm-Seekers namely Ghulam Muhammad and Aamir.

During special checking in the whole city, police teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Burma Criminals All From

Recent Stories

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

21 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

32 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

42 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

42 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.