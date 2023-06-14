UrduPoint.com

12 Held During Operation; Drugs, Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

12 held during operation; drugs, arms, ammunition recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 12 suspects recovering arms and ammunition from them during a search and strike operation conducted here in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

According to police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted under the leadership of SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan along with Kulachi Police Station SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, the police checked Kulachi City, Shehr-e-Panah and Hathala areas besides Government buildings and banks.

The police, during the checking, arrested three accused of murder case including Juma Khan son of Ramzan resident of Kulachi, Imran son of Ramzan resident of Kot Laalu, Daraban and Mumtaz son of Abbaz resident of Guldad. Another nine accused were also arrested.

Moreover, a single shot 12-bore gun along with ammunition and 325 gram hashish were also recovered.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Circle All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

8 minutes ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

8 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

9 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

23 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.