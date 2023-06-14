12 held during operation; drugs, arms, ammunition recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 12 suspects recovering arms and ammunition from them during a search and strike operation conducted here in the limits of Kulachi Police Station.

According to police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted under the leadership of SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan along with Kulachi Police Station SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During the operation, the police checked Kulachi City, Shehr-e-Panah and Hathala areas besides Government buildings and banks.

The police, during the checking, arrested three accused of murder case including Juma Khan son of Ramzan resident of Kulachi, Imran son of Ramzan resident of Kot Laalu, Daraban and Mumtaz son of Abbaz resident of Guldad. Another nine accused were also arrested.

Moreover, a single shot 12-bore gun along with ammunition and 325 gram hashish were also recovered.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused and started further investigation.