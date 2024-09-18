Open Menu

12 Held For Carrying Illegal Arms, Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

12 held for carrying illegal arms, liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested 12 illegal armsholders and bootleggers and recovered arms, ammunition and liquor from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, City, Saddar Wah, Jatli, Kalar Syedan, and Chakri police held nine illegal arms holders namely Asad, Tahir, Ishaq, Zahid, Ishtiaq, Akash, Aamir, Shakeel and Usman Bilal and recovered six 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle, two 9mm pistols and ammunition.

In other raids, Waris Khan, Rawat and Gunjmandi police arrested Suleman, Umar, and Amjad and recovered 20 liters liquor from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigations were in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police team and said that strict action would be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.

