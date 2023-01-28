12 held for decanting LPG illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 12 accused for illegally decanting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into cylinders here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, gas cylinders and decanting equipment were recovered during a crackdown.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Iqbal, Faizan and Kamran.

Similarly, Mandra police nabbed Noman, Abid, Naseeb and Abdul Sattar.

While, Dhamyal police arrested Ahsan, Zulfiqar, Umair and Saddam.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that that action will be continued against the law-breaking elements.