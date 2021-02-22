12 held for flying kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested 12 youths for flying kites in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that various police teams conducted raids in different parts of the city and arrested 12 youths identified as Alam, Azam, Arsalan, Ali Abbas, Shakeel, Hammad, Jawwad,Faisal, Amjad and Rizwan, etc. and recovered dozens of kites and chemical string from theirpossession.