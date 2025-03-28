12 Held For Gas Decanting, Illegal Petrol Refilling
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during ongoing crackdown against illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies across the district arrested 12 accused involved in the illegal business on Friday.
Cylinders, motors and other equipment used for gas decanting and petrol refilling were recovered from the accused, besides sealing their outlets, the police spokesman said.
The arrested accused included Rizwan, Waqas, Aseem Khan, Ezzatullah, Bakhtiar, Abdul Wali, Shahzad, Sameer, Azeem, Adeel, Abdullah and Irfan.
The crackdown launched against those endangering the lives of citizens on the directives of Punjab Government would continue until the elimination of illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies from across the district, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 male, female SOs appointed in KP Education Deptt6 minutes ago
-
Indian troops kill three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
12 held for gas decanting, illegal petrol refilling6 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Gov't commitment to regulate sugar prices countrywide6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post issues commemorative postage stamp6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM announces amnesty for prisoners6 minutes ago
-
16 Inspectors promoted to DSP rank in KP police6 minutes ago
-
Taraweeh, Khatm-ul-Quran held at IUB16 minutes ago
-
2 criminals gangs busted, 12 motorcycles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Blessed Friday observed in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
Residents urged to avoid aerial firing on ‘Chand Raat’16 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police nab two brothers’ killer16 minutes ago