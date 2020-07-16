12 held for LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The police with civil defense teams arrested 12 shopkeepers for decanting LPG on Thursday.

A civil defense spokesman said that teams with the police checked various areas and arrested 12 shopkeepers, including Suleman, Mubarak Ali, Ejaz Ahmad and Zeeshan Ali from Bhatta Stop Jhang Road, Abu Bakar from Arshad Town, Iqbal from Waris Pura, Arif fromIron Market, Sajid Iqbal from Kartaray Wala, Maqbool Ahmad from Chak No.491-GB, Mubasshar,Shahid and Nadeem from Boota Chowk for decanting.