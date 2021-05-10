UrduPoint.com
12 Held For Pilfering Electricity

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

12 held for pilfering electricity

Twelve people were caught from various parts of the district for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Twelve people were caught from various parts of the district for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

On the report of Sub Division Officers Gepco, the police along with Gepco teams raided at different areas of Sialkot district and caught red handed Arif Ali, Anayat Ali, Shehzad, Noor Sultan, Saleem Akhtar, Boota, Awais Ali, Nadeem, Muhammad Arshad, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Ashraf while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

